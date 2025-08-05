A developer’s attempt to build more than 400 homes on the open countryside above a Derbyshire town have been rejected at appeal due to flooding and public safety concerns.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Government inspector Joanna Gilbert has dismissed an appeal from William Davis Homes to build 423 homes and a slew of facilities and services on the Matlock Wolds hillside off Gritstone Road, Sandy Lane and Pinewood Road.

This followed the rejection of the plans by Derbyshire Dales District Council in March 2024 with significant concerns over the potential flood impact on the town below which has been repeatedly ravaged by the combined flooding from the river, hillside and sewer system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In what had been dubbed a “David versus Goliath” battle, residents’ campaign group the Wolds Action Group (now renamed Save our Greenfields) took on William Davis Homes single-handedly after the withdrawal of the district council’s objections following a close-doors meeting in January.

The Matlock Wolds site. Image from Eddie Bisknell.

This was after councillors received private legal advice that their reasons for refusal were indefensible.

Ms Gilbert detailed in her decision notice that “the risk (from flooding) presently caused to properties, the operation of local businesses and community facilities, and the lives, health and wellbeing of local residents should not be underestimated”.

She said it was “inadequate” that even though the application had been discussed for seven years (since 2018) the applicant had not carried out a “four season” water flow assessment of the area, which is above the snow line “where heavy rainfall is already known to have significant adverse impacts on flood risk”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Gilbert wrote: “It would not be possible to demonstrate that the drainage strategy does not increase runoff or flood risk to third party land if the monitoring has not been satisfactorily completed.

The proposed Matlock Wolds housing site, circled in red, above Matlock. Image from Wolds Action Group.

“The absence of four-season flow monitoring represents a missing jigsaw piece vital to effective understanding of the short-term and long-term effects of the proposed development.

“I conclude that it has not been demonstrated that the proposed development would not have a harmful effect on flood risk, with particular regard to mitigation and attenuation.

“I am therefore not satisfied that the proposed development can be delivered without resulting in flood risk on site, elsewhere or presenting unacceptable risk to public safety.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Gilbert also found that it had not been proven that the development would not harm the Wolds’ wildlife and habitats.

She also found there to be a wide range of existing safety issues involving students walking to and from Highfields School and their current conflict with vehicles around the site, with no suitable solution suggested by experts, including the county council.

This risk to children was a further reason for the plans being dismissed.

However, she did decide that if planning permission was to be granted – with no other issues prompting its dismissal – the scheme would not need to provide any affordable housing due to viability reasons around the cost of the development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The campaign group’s initial response upon hearing the news was: “The wait is over. The decision is in. We have won.

“We would like to send our deepest and most sincere thanks to everyone who has supported us over the past decade.”

A spokesperson for the group later said: “Wolds Action Group is delighted that the inspector has dismissed the Wolds appeal. Protecting the Wolds has been a long, hard fought battle that has been going on for over a decade.

“We were utterly devastated when Derbyshire Dales District Council decided it would no longer defend its own reasons for refusing the application, leaving us on our own in a true David Vs Goliath situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Inspector’s decision shows that people power can achieve miracles and it also demonstrates that local knowledge and insight is invaluable and should never be discounted.”

John Whitby, Derbyshire Dales Labour MP, who spoke extensively at the public inquiry, said: “I am delighted to hear that plans to build on the Wolds have been dismissed.

“If this development had gone ahead, it would have increased the likelihood of flooding, put further pressure on an already overstretched sewage system and threatened local biodiversity.

“I am glad the inspector has listened to the concerns raised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have shown that by raising our voices together we can protect our towns and unique ecosystems for future generations.”

William Davis Homes was approached for comment but has not responded as of this article’s publication.