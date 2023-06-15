Georgia Crapper, 38, has signed up for the fundraising walk on July 1 to give back to the hospice for the support that her family received at the end of her mum Christine’s life.

Christine Crapper, formerly Owen, was a household name during the Seventies when she was a hostess on television’s Sale Of The Century, presented by Nicholas Parsons. She won numerous beauty titles including Miss Britain (1971), Miss Yorkshire Television (1975) and Miss SHE (1978).

She survived breast cancer twice and became a charity champion, supporting numerous causes in her hometown of Sheffield.

Georgia Crapper of Dronfield Woodhouse with her mum Christine Crapper who was cared for by Ashgate Hospice in the last three months of her life.

Georgia said: “She was the most wonderful mum and a true friend to so many; always modest, but truly beautiful, inside and out.”

Her mum was “as fit as a fiddle” and “had never smoked a day in her life.”

But in June 2022, Christine was diagnosed with incurable lung cancer and died three months later after being cared for by the team at Ashgate Hospice.

Georgia, who lived with her mum in Dronfield Woodhouse after her dad, Patrick died 10 years ago, said: “Because of the incredible team at Ashgate, my mum received the loving, compassionate and respectful care that everyone should have access to at the end of their life.

Christine won the Miss Britain title in 1971.

“It is impossible to put into words just what an unbelievable place Ashgate Hospice is and it is no exaggeration to say that I am surviving the very worst of times because of their kindness and ongoing support.

“They even made it possible for me and our Cockerpoo Dudley to stay with mum and sleep by her side, right to the end.”

Georgia will be joined by family and friends as the ‘Christine's Beauty Queens’ take on the 10km Sparkle Night Walk. She said: “As the clock turns midnight on the evening of our walk, mum would have been 70 years old, an age she so desperately wished to reach.

“I urge anyone else thinking of signing up to just do it – come and join me and the Christine’s Beauty Queens so we can help fund hospice care for the future.”

Christine was crowned Miss Yorkshire Television in 1975.

So far, 2,500 people have signed up for the walk which will set off at 10pm from Chesterfield Football Club’s stadium. Registration is £15 per person and participants will receive a pink T-shirt and flashing bunny ears. To support the walk, go to https://ashgatehospice.org.uk/sparkle-night-walk/.

Volunteers are also needed to help on the night to ensure the town’s biggest fundraising event of the year runs as safely and smoothly as possible.

From being a marshal to helping on the car park to making hot drinks and more – the hospice needs more than 150 volunteers to help on the night.

Would you like to volunteer at Ashgate Hospice’s Sparkle Night Walk? To find out more email events@ashgatehospicecare.org.uk or call 01246 567250.

Christine, winner of the Miss SHE competition in 1978.

Sale of the Century hostess Christine with presenter Nicholas Parsons during the Seventies.