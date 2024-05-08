Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hannah Taylor of Matlock has given up her time to help at the 10km walk after her dad Richard died in 2021, aged 53. She said that she wanted to volunteer to “help other families receive the care and support in the darkest times.”

The 26-year-old volunteered at the Sparkle Night Walk in 2022 before taking part with her nan, Sandra Vardy last year. Her family has helped raise £15,000 for the hospice since Richard’s death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thousands of walkers will be joining in with the party atmosphere in Chesterfield on Saturday June 22, which means more than 200 volunteers are needed to ensure the event runs like clockwork.

Hannah Taylor with her nan Sandra Vardy at Ashgate Hospice's Sparkle Night Walk in 2023.

Hannah said: “The Sparkle Night Walk is a fun, colourful and special way to help raise money for Ashgate Hospice. Volunteering is so much fun and a great way to make new friends. The hospice’s events could not be run without the help from the other volunteers that give up their time.”

She said that her world was turned upside down when her family found out that her amazing dad had stage four bowel cancer. Hannah said: “Dad was a truly inspirational man and everyone that met him instantly liked him. He had so many friends in his local area and was well respected everywhere he went.

“We miss him more than anything every day and there is not a second that goes by when we don’t think about him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But Ashgate Hospice gave us the chance as a family to create those last special memories that we will hold on to forever and continue to support us to this day.”

“To anyone thinking of volunteering, please give it a try as you will feel so valued and know you are doing something amazing to help other families receive the care and support that I have in the darkest times.”

There are a variety of roles available for volunteers on the Sparkle Night Walk, from helping in the Event Village at Chesterfield Football Club to being a marshal out on the route cheering on walkers and making sure they feel safe.

The walk starts at 10pm, with people arriving at Chesterfield Football Club from 7pm.