Daughter of Derbyshire mum battling cancer for the fourth time rallies workers and friends to tackle The Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge

Levi Tabbron, with her mum Maria, will take on The Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge to raise money for Maria who is battling cancer for the fourth time.

A police officer whose mother is battling cancer for the fourth time will swap the streets of Amber Valley for the hills of Yorkshire to lead a fundraising mission.

Levi Tabbron, 29, will be joined by 15 friends and work colleagues in The Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge on March 22.

They are aiming to raise at least £1,000 through sponsorship, most of which will go to Levi's mum Maria with a donation to the Macmillan charity which supports people living with cancer.

Levi, who is based at Alfreton police station, said: “For the past 13 years my mum has been battling cancer. She has had breast cancer twice, she’s had vulva cancer and she’s now got lung cancer. She’s had biopsies and lumps removed, the biggest operation she’s had is a mastectomy.

Maria Tabbron with her daughters Levi, 29 and Leila, 16.

"We’ve been through it so many times now and for such a long time that it’s normal, but it never gets easier. My mum takes it on the chin. She is still trying to support me, my sister and the wider family.”

Maria, 50, lives in Smalley with her youngest daughter Leila, 16, and is employed at the Ilkeston branch of NHS Medicines Order Line. She is currently not at work.

Levi said: “She's been poorly since October, she was not able to speak and lost her voice. The doctor thought she’d got a chest infection so she had two lots of antibiotics and it still didn’t move. She went for some chest X-rays and echo scans which showed that she had pneumonia, emphysema and a mass in her lung. She started her chemo last Wednesday, had two hours of it and decided that she was allergic to it. She ended up staying in hospital overnight when they thought she’d had a heart attack because of the allergic reaction. Thankfully, she hasn’t had a heart attack but she is waiting to see the doctor to see what kind of chemo she can have. She’s been told that they can't operate on the lung cancer because of where it is positioned so she is going to have chemo and radiotherapy for however long it takes.”

Maria’s 51st birthday will be three days after Levi takes on The Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge. Levi’s auntie Amanda Bradley, who lived in Swanwick and was also born on March 25, lost her life to cancer at the age of 56 last year. Levi said: “That's why I’ve decided to do the Yorkshire Three Peaks in March - as close to their birthday as I could get it. I've always wanted to do The Yorkshire Three Peaks, it's a different way of raising a bit of money.”

When Maria was first diagnosed with cancer, family members set up a rock ‘n’ roll night with live bands in Shipley WM Club and raised £5,000 with £2,500 going to Macmillan.

Levi, who lives in Heanor, said: “After she'd first battled breast cancer, my mum, my sister, me, my auntie and one of my mum’s friends did Race For Life.”

In the past 12 years Levi has raised £1,000 and donated over a metre of her hair to the Little Princess Trust which makes wigs for children who lose their hair because of cancer.

She said: “I wanted to do something for my mum this time - she's not living with me any more which makes it harder to support her financially. My first target was £500 which I smashed in about three days and I’ve raised it to £1,000.”

Levi is now preparing herself physically for The Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge in which walkers have to conquer the hills of Pen-y-ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough and complete the 39km route within 12 hours. She said: “I go to the gym and have been doing a lot on the indoor stepper machine which is absolute agony. I’ve pencilled in a few walks in the Peak District of about 10km to 15km.”

To support Levi’s challenge, go to her JustGiving page at https://tinyurl.com/pedc7eae.