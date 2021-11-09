Daughter creates unique cake to celebrate Derbyshire couple's diamond wedding anniversary

The models of Colin and Dorothy Hicklin which decorated the top of their celebration cake.

Jane Wells spent a week making and icing a cake to celebrate Colin and Dorothy Hicklin’s big day and even created edible models of the couple.

Amateur baker Jane said: "I knew this is what I wanted and wouldn’t be able to buy so had to give it a go myself. It was emotional at times trying to recreate an image of my parents from one of our holidays together and putting their quirky ways into fondant.”

Jane, of Old Coppice Side, Heanor, said: "Mum and dad loved it and were very amused when they realised it was them sat on the cake. They haven’t been eaten, the cake topper is being saved under a dome.”

Colin and Dorothy Hicklin on a fishing trip.

The couple, who have six children, 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren, celebrated their diamond anniversary with several members of their family at the Cooper’s Arms, Weston on Trent.

Colin, who is 85 and Dorothy, 82, are still very active. The pair enjoy regular visits to cafes in Heanor where they live. Avid gardener Colin grows all his own produce which he still uses as old tender for bartering when he goes shopping for fishing tackle. Dorothy spends time in the garden clearing up after her husband and enjoys listening to music.

Both share a sense of humour. When asked for their recipe for a long and happy marriage, Dorothy said: “Packing him off fishing as much as possible so I can enjoy my music days listening to the true loves of my life Michael Ball and Alfie Boe and watching Songs of Praise in peace.”

Colin said: "She cost me seven and sixpence for the marriage licence and she’s got a tattoo on her backside saying non-returnable.”

Colin and Dorothy Hicklin have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.

The couple married on November 4, 1961, at the Methodist Church, in Alfreton, after they first met at a dance in Heanor Miners Welfare.

Colin worked as a miner at Shipley Coppice side pit, the bakery Blanchards Kimberly and then at Hunt & Colliers, Loscoe.