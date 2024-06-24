Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pets At Home will reopen its Chesterfield store in early July, more than eight months after the premises were flooded.

The outlet has undergone a major refit following the devastation of Storm Babet and is the last store to reopen on the Ravenside Retail Park.

New signage has gone up on the outside of the building where the reopening has been advertised as “Your vet practice is getting some special treatment. Your new look practice is opening on Friday, July 5” and We’re having a trans-fur-mation. Your new look grooming salon in opening on Friday, July 5."

In April, Chesterfield Borough Council approved a proposal to install a mezzanine floor for a pet care, treatment and grooming facility. The application stated that the facility for the in-house Vets 4 Pets would include five consulting rooms, a small operating theatre, a laboratory and a pharmacy area.