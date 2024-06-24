Date when Pets At Home will reopen Chesterfield store after Storm Babet flooding
The outlet has undergone a major refit following the devastation of Storm Babet and is the last store to reopen on the Ravenside Retail Park.
New signage has gone up on the outside of the building where the reopening has been advertised as “Your vet practice is getting some special treatment. Your new look practice is opening on Friday, July 5” and We’re having a trans-fur-mation. Your new look grooming salon in opening on Friday, July 5."
In April, Chesterfield Borough Council approved a proposal to install a mezzanine floor for a pet care, treatment and grooming facility. The application stated that the facility for the in-house Vets 4 Pets would include five consulting rooms, a small operating theatre, a laboratory and a pharmacy area.
During the refit Vets 4 Pets has been operating out of temporary buildings at the side of the store.
