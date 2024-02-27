Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Ashford Arms at Ashford in the Water was forced to close during the pandemic in 2020. Three years later, Rob Hattersley, who owns the independent hospitality business, Longbow Bars & Restaurants, took on the lease of the pub and has brought it back to life.

The ground floor, nine hotel bedrooms, the kitchen and gardens have been completely transformed.

The restaurant will cater for 107 diners with Raymond Blanc trained executive chef, Adrian Gagea, designing the menu, and multi-award-winning chef, Chris Parker, stepping up as head chef.

Rob Hattersley outside The Ashford Arms which will welcome guests back on March 9, following a £1.6million refurbishment (photo: Tom Hodgson)

The premium pub menu will feature classics with a modern twist alongside dishes inspired by the team’s travels and world flavours. Menus will change according to the season, and what is being grown nearby, with ingredients supplied by local farms, heritage brewers and artisan producers.

The Ashford Arms will serve breakfast, lunch (including Sunday lunch), and dinner.

Rob said: “It feels incredible to be so close to reopening this special country pub. We’ve had such positive feedback from locals, who are excited to have it on their doorstep again. It will also be ideal for those from further afield, wanting to spend time in this stunning corner of the Peak District. It’s in the perfect location to finish off a walk in the countryside with a glass of something, or a bite to eat – and the comfortable rooms make it a wonderful base for those that want to stay and explore the area.

“Everything we have planned for The Ashford Arms is about providing our guests with a premium pub experience. It’s about warmth, joy, cosiness, seasonal dishes that feel special but aren’t at all fussy or overcomplicated. It’s about feeling welcomed and at home as soon as you step in the door. It’s everything that we would ever want in a pub ourselves, and we can’t wait to share it.”