The Labour controlled-council agreed last month for its withdrawn tenancy at the Wingerworth Lido for tenants Clay Cross Angling Association to be reconsidered at a scrutiny committee meeting as part of plans to preserve the beauty spot as a biodiversity hub with the Friends of Wingerworth Lido community group. Clay Cross Angling Association, which opposes its terminated tenancy, welcomed the council’s latest decision and the authority has now confirmed its public Environment Scrutiny Committee meeting will be held from 3.30pm, on November 17, at the council’s headquarters on Mill Lane, in Chesterfield. A council spokesperson said: “The council remains committed to ensuring Wingerworth Lido remains a valued community asset. “We are aware that there are differing views within the community regarding how the Lido should be managed in the future. “We ask that all debate and discussion about the best future management arrangements be conducted respectfully and in the best interests of the residents of Wingerworth and North East Derbyshire District.” The council has been eager to stress that it originally decided to end the lease agreement with the fishing club after this had expired and had been due for a review and the council did not ban fishing at Wingerworth Lido but the formal management agreement had come to an end. Amidst concerns that fish have been removed from the pond, the council also clarified the fishing club has been arranging the removal of their fish since February, 2025, and this was not something the council requested or instigated but it received notification from the club on September 25 that the fish transfer will now be postponed until the scrutiny review is completed. The council has also stated that this decision has no impact on any other fishing locations in the district including council-owned or privately owned sites. A council spokesperson added: “As a district, we are fortunate to have many excellent fishing locations including Ashover, Barlow, Clay Cross, Eckington, Grassmoor, Holymoorside, Killamarsh, North Wingfield, Shirland, and fishing is still permitted in Wingerworth at the Wall Pond.” NE Derbyshire District Council’s Environment Scrutiny Committee is currently reviewing the Wingerworth Lido matter alongside a consultation with residents, Wingerworth Parish Council, Clay Cross Angling Association and other concerned parties prior to November’s meeting. The council has also stated that it is encouraging the formation of the Friends of Wingerworth Lido group to give the community a voice in shaping the site and it has received strong support from residents and organisations including Derbyshire Amphibian & Reptile Group, Derbyshire Wildlife Trust, Wingerworth Wildlife and other interested parties. Cllr Jayne Barry, Portfolio Holder for Growth and Assets, told the heated Full Council meeting on September 22 that the original decision concerning Wingerworth Lido had undergone a robust and considered process and, at that time, there had been no objections but the council remains open to public dialogue. NE Derbyshire District Council originally considered the tenancy as part of good practice for all its assets and it claims it did consult with relevant ward councillors and the angling club was notified before a decision to withdraw the tenancy and it was served a six-month notice. The council has claimed that it received complaints from the community connected to angling at the lido but a Freedom of Information request revealed that between 2022 and June, 2025, there were only three formal complaints and seven concerns were raised with the council regarding the lido and the three formal complaints were all during July, 2024. However, Clay Cross Angling Association Chairperson Bill Parkin revealed he was aware of two incidents involving two injured birds last year but these related to illegal anglers and he stressed the presence of authorised anglers helps to prevent these problems and allows the club to help any wildlife. Following an amended motion from Independent Cllr David Hancock, the council voted by a majority at the Full Council meeting for the matter to be considered by the Environment Scrutiny Committee and that views will be sought from concerned parties before recommendations are presented to the Asset Management Board before any final decision. Independent Cllrs David Hancock and Ross Shipman had argued the anglers need an opportunity to have their say with a public consultation and they pointed out the positive benefits of fishing for anglers in terms of personal well-being and for the environment. The Angling Trust joined concerns after angler James Duffy organised an online petition calling for the reinstatement of fishing rights at the Wingerworth Lido which has so far attracted over 5,000 signatures. It argued the council’s original’s decision was acknowledged as ‘flawed’ and effectively led to a ‘ban’ on angling and the ‘eviction’ of Clay Cross Angling Association despite the council’s explanations this has been a tenancy non-renewal matter not a prohibition matter where due process was followed with correspondence, relevant councillors alerted, and time was allowed for responses before submitting a ‘notice to quit’ to the fishing club. The Angling Trust also argued there is no reason why angling clubs and wildlife groups cannot work together for the good of the environment and that public waters like Wingerworth Lido need anglers to help manage and care for the amenity to avoid ‘poaching and chaos’. Mo Metcalf-Fisher, director of external affairs at Countryside Alliance, also questioned the council’s original decision and a ‘lack of transparency’ over the matter after the council refused to renew the angling club’s licence at the pond in June. And NE Derbyshire MP Louise Jones has urged the council to find a way forward that supports improving the biodiversity of the site as well as allowing for recreational use, according to the trust. Chairman of Clay Cross Angling Association said the fishing club is pleased that there appears to have been some movement by the council and he hopes fishing will return to Wingerworth Lido. Following the Full Council meeting, campaigner Dom Webb wrote to the council’s monitoring officer Sarah Sternberg expressing disappointment with what he claims is ‘the council’s failure to engage’ on the issue and he accused the council of being in ‘disarray on this matter’. He has also accused the council of ‘an open attack on recreational fishing’, ‘failing to consult with residents’ and of making an ‘improper decision’. A council spokesperson said: “The Environment Scrutiny Committee process provides the most appropriate and transparent route for all sides to present their views in a respectful and constructive manner. “This allows elected members to consider the full range of perspectives before making any recommendations. “We will continue to engage constructively with all stakeholders, including those interested in the Friends group, and await the outcome of the Scrutiny Committee’s review before making any further decisions.” The council stated its Asset Management Board considered a report on the future of the Wingerworth Lido lease in August, 2024, and that ward members were consulted with two submitting no objections and one not replying. It added that a formal six-month ‘notice to quit’ was issued by the council in December, 2024, to the fishing club, and a letter was received from the club in January, 2025, acknowledging the correspondence, and the lease formally ended on June 30, 2025. The council has reiterated that this process reflects its standard procedure for decisions regarding asset management.