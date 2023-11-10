Organisers of the Redbrik Foundation Chesterfield 10K have confirmed the event is set to come back to the town next year.

The route will start and finish in Queens Park and will be centred on the heart of Chesterfield, taking in major landmarks such as the town’s famous crooked spire. It will also feature service and cheer stations on the course and start at 10 am on Sunday, March 24, 2024. Full entry into the 2024 Redbrik Foundation Chesterfield 10k will cost £25, with Early Bird entry priced at £20 and available until 30 November.

As its name suggests, the Redbrik Foundation is once again the title partner of the 10k event, alongside other charity partners Ashgate Hospice, Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice and Cavendish Cancer Care. To date, the event has raised over £220,000 for a number of charities and good causes.

The Redbrik Foundation is a charitable trust which supports a number of local organisations each year, primarily seeking to enhance the lives of children and young people, the elderly or vulnerable and those with disabilities. John Timms, Redbrik Foundation Chesterfield 10k Event Director, said: “We are delighted to be bringing the event back to Chesterfield for a third time in Spring next year.

The event always attracts a big number of runners and spectators

“When we launched the 10k event back in 2021 it was with a view to deliver a fantastic race for both participants and the local community to engage with and enjoy. To have raised so much money for local charities is a wonderful legacy for the event and one that we are really proud of.

“As event organisers, we once again want to thank event sponsors and partners, and the wider community for their support. We also wish to thank our key partners, including Redbrik, as well as Chesterfield Borough Council.”

David Cooper, Trustee of the Redbrik Foundation, said: “We are very proud to support this event, which has so much goodwill from all involved. It has been great to give something back to the town, which has continually supported our estate agency business, Redbrik, since we opened over ten years ago.”