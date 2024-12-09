'Dangerous rat run' is earmarked for proposed new homes in north Derbyshire town

Road safety fears have been raised in connection with a plan to build six new houses on a narrow lane in a north Derbyshire town.

Dianne Bates of Clarendon Road, Inkersall has applied for consent to build the four-bed houses on Mill Lane, Bolsover.

Objecting to the proposal, Steve Milner who lives on the lane wrote to Bolsover District Council stating: “Mill Lane is a narrow, single track carriageway whose access restrictions are exacerbated by the additional hazards associated with the adjoining roads. Limekiln Fields is constantly lined with parked cars on both sides of the road, inhibiting two way traffic flow completely. The extension of Mill Lane towards Shuttlewood Road has similar issues with parking but this is made worse due to its inadequate width and the fact that it has no footways.

"At the east end of Mill Lane, where it meets Oxcroft Lane, there is a section which has no footways whatsoever. (How this was ever approved as part of the Jones Homes development is totally beyond me). Again, this is extremely dangerous as pedestrians take their life in their hands as they have to walk in the carriageway towards this 'blind' T Junction. Since the significant development of the land around Oxcroft Lane, Mill Lane has become a dangerous 'rat-run' used by the ever increasing traffic flow from the hundreds of new houses that are continuing to be built.

"The current planning application as it stands does not indicate any widening of the carriageway along the frontage of the proposed development which would further exacerbate the H&S issues that are currently being experienced by the residents and users of Mill Lane. Neither does there appear to be any consideration of how traffic could be better regulated/restricted to reduce the current 'ratrun' issues. Without significant improvement to the highway infrastructure (including widening where possible), provision for pedestrians (where possible) and traffic restrictions/regulation), it is unreasonable and unsafe to allow further development on Mill Lane. Health and Safety must be at the forefront of any decision made in respect of this application.”