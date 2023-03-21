Fellow dance instructors, Lydia Bradford and Sharon Cauldwell put on the dance marathon, on Sunday 12th March at Studio 44 in Alfreton. The duo both run fitness dance groups as part of Burlesque Chair Dance UK and were joined by members of their classes. The dance-athon was made up of a number of burlesque routines, performed to songs ranging from Tina Turner’s ‘Private Dancer’ to Sam Smith’s “Unholy”. Becoming something of an annual event, the dance-athons have raised money for various charities over the last couple of years. This year the donations are going to the Alzheimers Society.

The two friends met when Lydia started attending one of Sharon’s classes. It wasn’t long before Lydia herself got hooked, deciding to take an instructor’s course and set up her own group under the same company. Though they teach burlesque dances, the sessions are more focused on fitness rather than developing dancing skills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You will get a sweat on. I think people look at the style of dancing and think it isn’t about fitness, but it is a fitness class.” says Sharon, as Lydia adds: “We’ve got ladies of all ages, shapes, sizes, and abilities so there’s no discrimination.”

Lydia Bradford and Sharon Cauldwell put on the 6 hour dance marathon

The friends also say better fitness isn’t the only benefit of attending their classes. Their sessions also help with people’s confidence.

Sharon says: “We’ve had women come in with very little confidence, You’ll see them at the back of the class wearing a baggy t-shirt and joggers. They just gain confidence overtime and then when we do a show and they take part – performing in front of hundreds of people, we know we’ve done our job.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both Sharon and Lydia’s classes cost £5, and welcome to anyone – including men. The ladies try to make their classes fun and to have a relaxed, no-pressure atmosphere.

“We do not force anbody into doing anything they don’t want. We don’t force them to do masterclasses, burlesque-athons, shows, even photos in class,” says Lydia.