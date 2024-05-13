Damien Bendall: Hammer-wielding Derbyshire child murderer 'attacks inmate with hammer in prison'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Infamous killer Damien Bendall has allegedly attacked a fellow prisoner with a hammer.

A rapist from Killamarsh who killed three children and his girlfriend with a hammer has reportedly left a prison inmate fighting for their life - after bludgeoning him with a hammer.

Damien Bendall murdered Terri Harris, aged 35, her children John Paul Bennett, 13, and Lacey, 11, and Lacey's friend Connie Gent, also 11, during a sleepover at their home in Chandos Cresent in Killamarsh, Derbyshire, on September 18, 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A horrified court heard in December 2022 how Bendall went room to room that night and took the lives of all four with a claw hammer. He also raped 11-year-old Lacey during the rampage as she lay dying. He was given a whole-life order at HMP Frankland in County Durham.

Bodycam footage of Damien Bendall's arrest. The 32-year-old sat outside the property on Chandos Crescent and told police they would find four dead bodies inside.

Now, several national newspapers are reporting that an inmate at the Durham prison is now fighting for his life after being attacked by Bendall - using a claw hammer.

The 34-year-old allegedly attacked the fellow prisoner with a hammer during a workshop, hitting him three to four times over the head.

When approached for comment, a spokesperson for Durham Constabulary only said: “Enquiries remain ongoing”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LBC News reports that the The Prison Service has said: "We cannot comment on a live police investigation but prisoners who are violent face tough punishments."

Murderer Damien Bendall has reportedly attacked another prison inmate at HMP Frankland using a hammer - after he was jailed for murdering four people with a hammer.

In October 2023, an inquest found a series of "very stark" failures by the probation service contributed to the murders of Terri, John-Paul, Lacey and Connie.

On the morning of Bendall’s arrest, police attended the property on Chandos Crescent after Bendall had spoken to his mother and she had been concerned because he had suffered a self-inflicted stab wound, and as officers arrived he also called 999.

Bendall told the police call handler: “I need the police and an ambulance because I just killed four people”, and he added, “I do not know why. It was like I was outside my body looking in.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Mably said a police officer found the bodies of the four deceased throughout the property after meeting Bendall outside and this officer was heard via body worn camera footage played in court saying "Massive head wounds. They are gone. They are gone. They are all gone.”

Bendall told police: "I bet you don't get four murders in Killamarsh do you. Well, I mean five because my Missus was having a baby.”

At court, relatives of the deceased stated their lives had been left in pieces and they described Bendall’s actions as ‘monumental brutality’ and one referred to Bendall as ‘truly evil’.