A new shop will offer a wide range of traditional Polish food including freshly baked bread, takeaway food and more.

Jeżyk Grocery, which will open its doors at Severn Square on Institute Lane, will offer a wide range of traditional Polish food including a choice of ham, meat and cheese sliced to order, freshly baked bread, cakes, doughnuts and more. The Polish shop is a joint venture between Marta Kaczmarek and her dad Jerzy, who wanted to bring a new breath of life to Alfreton town centre.

Marta, a mum of two, said: “There used to be a Polish shop in Alfreton in the past but it closed some time ago and many of my friends were saying our town is missing a proper Polish store.

"I not only wanted to bring some colour and delicious food for our local Polish community but also give Alfreton residents a chance to try traditional Polish food – including our delicious bread and cakes that we are proud of. "While being a mum of two amazing little boys is very fulfilling, I also wanted to fulfil the other side of myself and open my own shop.” Customers who visit Jeżyk Grocery will be able to try a wide range of traditional Polish food – including a choice of fresh meat, ham and cheese cut to order.

The photos show visualisation of Jeżyk Grocery which will open its doors at Severn Square on Institute Lane in Alfreton (Image: Jeżyk Grocery)

The store will also offer freshly baked bread and traditional polish cakes and doughnuts, delivered to the store every morning from UK based Polish bakeries. What will make the shop truly unique will be takeaway food freshly made from scratch in the store – with customers offered a range of cold and hot meals to order.

Marta said: “My dad Jerzy is a chef, he had his own restaurants in Poland and he has worked in many restaurants in England. My dad’s cooking is definitely my favourite cuisine in the world. "I wanted to bring together his passion for preparing delicious meals and my passion for customer service and working with people.

"While we will not have a dine in the area in the shop, our customers will be able to order some food and take it home or enjoy it on the square outside of the shop when the weather is nice.” The shop’s name Jeżyk has also been inspired by Marta’s dad Jerzy. While Jeżyk means a small hedgehog it also is a common nickname for Polish people called Jerzy.

Marta added: “I wanted to name the shop Jeżyk because my dad will be the heart of the kitchen and our shop, which we are hoping to open soon. We are waiting for the last pieces of equipment to be delivered and we will announce our launch day on our Facebook page.

The store will offer a wide range of traditional Polish food including a choice of ham, meat and cheese sliced to order, freshly baked bread, cakes, doughnuts and more. (Image: Jeżyk Grocery)

“I hope that our store will help to bring more life to Alfreton town centre and create a brand new space in the heart of town that will encourage every passer by to come in and try delicious Polish food.

"I would like to thank everyone for their interest in the shop and for every kind word. Your support and warm-hearted messages are what gives me motivation and keeps me going.” You can follow all the latest updates from Jeżyk Grocery, including the launch date announcement, on their Facebook page.