Customers heartbroken as popular Derbyshire café and deli forced to close

A popular Derbyshire café has been forced to close its doors due to increasing costs.

Bramhalls' Deli & Café at the Market Place in Ashbourne has announced its permanent closure earlier today, leaving many loyal customers upset.

The venue welcomed its last customers today, Friday, October 27 – while the takeaway will still be available for the next few weeks, while stocks last.

Dave Riley, who launched and run the business with Nicola Riley for five years said: “Customers can't afford high prices, they can't afford the luxury of going out for lunch or a coffee anymore. Unfortunately, our prices have kept going up because everything is getting more and more expensive.

Bramhalls' Deli & Café announced its permanent closure earlier today. (Photo courtesy of Bramhalls' Deli & Café)

"It is impossible for us to be viable and offer products our customers can afford. Sadly we have had to make a practical decision to walk away. We would like to thank all our customers who have supported us over the years.”

After the owners shared the sad news on Facebook, many customers have thanked the café’s team in comments, wishing them all the best.

Jude Irons said: “Very sad, great memories coming to you with my family. Thank you for some lovely meals and special treats. Wishing you well for the future”

Kerrie Thompson commented: “Such a shame. I loved this cafe good luck for everything you do in the future.”

Ben Sellers said: “We wish you the very best for your future. Bramhall’s will be a huge loss to the town and its history.”