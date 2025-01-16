Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sweet-toothed customers can now create their own creamy concoctions crowned with a selection of toppings at a north Derbyshire eatery.

Dani’s Dessert Bar in Bolsover has launched a cheesecake counter where customers build their favourite pudding in pots.

Two biscuit bases – crushed digestives or Biscoffs – are on offer, there’s a vanilla cheesecake mix made by business owner Sally Taplin and a variety of toppings ranging from chocolate buttons and stars to jellies and fudge pieces. Sally said: “It’s like a pick and mix. We have had the counter for a few weeks and it’s going well.”

A mini cheesecake pot costs £1.60, regular £2.30 and large £4.50.

Build a cheesecake in a pot at Dani's Dessert Bar on Station Road, Bolsover

The counter is among Sally’s latest initiatives to attract customers to the dessert bar which opened at Station Road five months ago. Throughout January, the business is serving half-priced afternoon teas in return for feedback and bookings have poured in with all slots now filled. Sally said: “A lot of people didn’t know that we were here.”

Dani’s Dessert Bar is open on Mondays and Tuesdays, from 11am to 5pm, Fridays and Saturdays, from 11am to 8pm.