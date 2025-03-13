A Chesterfield dog handler and her Staffy have won in their category at the prestigious Crufts dog show.

Helen Wall, 49, from Brimington and her Staffordshire Bull Terrier Eve, took the first spot in terrier class and went on to win reserve best bitch (RBCC) beating 186 female dogs from across the world.

Helen, who has been taking part in dog shows for 42 years, said: “It was the first day of Crufts and we competed on the green carpet amongst others from all around the world.

"The Staffords had the top terrier entry and were top fifth entry for the whole event. My class was made up of 38 quality females who strutted their stuff down the green platform and we came first in that class.”

Helen Wall and her Staffordshire Bull Terrier Eve have been crowned at Crufts 2025. From the left to right Judge Ann Corns, Helen Wall, Peter Wall and Eve. (Photo credit: Vicki Mitchell)

Helen attended the award ceremony with her dad Peter Wall, 83, a former dog handler, who introduced her to dog training when she was a little girl.

She said: “Eve is amongst seven of our champions that have took to the green carpet over the years, along with my dad.

"He has been showing since the early 1960s and he took the centre stage at Crufts in the terrier group on a few occasions so I have big shoes to fill.

"I would like to thank my dad for introducing me to dog showing and his support over the years.”

While Helen and her dad won numerous awards at dog shows over the years, Eve, who will be four in April, was first crowned the UK champion when she was just 16 months old. She has won five challenge certificates as well as six other awards over the years.

In 2023 she was named the UK Stafford of the year, competing against all top winning Staffordshire Bull Terriers from across the country.

Helen said: “Female dogs often have their peak times for dog shows performance when they are three or four years old. But Eve has been quite successful from a very young age."

Helen, who loves dog showing added: “My favourite thing is getting the results. It’s very special when you have your dogs since they were puppies and you can see all the hard work resulting in them getting quite high honours.”