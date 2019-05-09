Crews tackle Chesterfield kitchen fire

Firefighters battled a kitchen blaze in Chesterfield this morning.

Crews were called to the incident on Whitworth Road, Newbold, shortly after 11.45am.

READ THIS: Calls for traffic lights at Clowne junction after crash

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "Crews used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire."

There were no reports of any injuries.

For kitchen safety advice from the fire service, visit www.derbys-fire.gov.uk/keeping-safe/common-fire-prevention/kitchen