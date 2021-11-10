Crews remain at scene of ‘serious’ house fire in Chesterfield
Firefighters remain at the scene of what is described as a ‘serious’ house fire in Chesterfield.
Wednesday, 10th November 2021, 8:45 am
Four crews from Chesterfield, Staveley and Clay Cross were alerted to the fire on Sanforth Street, Newbold, just after 5am.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “People are being asked to avoid the area while the incident and investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.
“No further information is currently available.”