Crews remain at scene of ‘serious’ house fire in Chesterfield

Firefighters remain at the scene of what is described as a ‘serious’ house fire in Chesterfield.

By Michael Broomhead
Wednesday, 10th November 2021, 8:45 am

Four crews from Chesterfield, Staveley and Clay Cross were alerted to the fire on Sanforth Street, Newbold, just after 5am.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “People are being asked to avoid the area while the incident and investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

“No further information is currently available.”

Emergency services are dealing with a house fire in Chesterfield. Stock picture.
ChesterfieldDerbyshire Fire and Rescue ServiceClay Cross