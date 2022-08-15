Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ashley with his daughter Rio.

Ashley Cartledge, 42, of Loundsley Green, Chesterfield, has decided to take part in the London marathon to raise money for The Sick Children’s Trust, a charity that gives families with a seriously ill child in hospital a warm and comfortable place to stay when they need it most.

The charity helped Ashley and his then partner,Gaynor Chambers, after their nine-year-old daughter Rio Wade Cartledge was rushed to Sheffield Children’s Hospital after being seriously hurt in a car crash on Boxing Day, 2015.

She was immediately transferred to Leeds General Infirmary, where she underwent a lifesaving liver surgery and remained in a coma for five weeks at the specialist hospital, over 50 miles away from home.

While Rio was in a critical condition, the Sick Children’s Trust provided her parents with free ‘Home from Home’ accommodation at the charity’s Eckersley House located within the hospital grounds and just a two minute walk away from the ward.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ashley said: They gave us our own room. You get your bed, your showers, they help you with food. So it's like getting your own house, but it allows you to be closer to your family when they're in hospital.”

The help from the charity was particularly important for Ashley, who quit his job in order to be closer to his daughter and help her in recovery.

Rio stayed in the hospital for the next three months, before being released home in a wheelchair and undergoing rehabilitation, which is still continuing.

Ever since the incident, Ashley and his sister Helen have been helping the charity to say thank you through various fundraising events.

They have raised about £10,000 over the last seven years.

Ashley said: “ All the money raised has gone to the charity, to allow families to stay in the rooms to be closer to their children who are in the hospital, like we did in 2015.”

Now, as The Sick Children’s Trust is celebrating its 40th birthday, Ashley has decided to support the charity in a unique way - by taking part in a marathon.

He said: “My friends think that I’m silly and crazy. I'm a bit too fat and old to be running marathons. But if it helps people, then it's all worth it.”

Ashley, who has never been into running, has started a 16 weeks long preparation for the London Marathon and will take part in Leeds half marathon on Sunday, August 21 as a part of it.

He also has launched a justgiving page, where people can donate to support the charity.

Additionally, with his sister and mother, Ashley is organising a bake sale, which will feature home-made cakes.

The bake sale will be hosted in him mum’s garden at 100 Devonshire Avenue North, New Whittington, between noon and 3pm on Saturday, August 27.

Helen Cartledge, Ashley’s sister said: “As you know, this is a cause that is incredibly close to our family's hearts, everyone is very welcome so please join us for a brew, a natter, lots of cake and help us raise as much money as possible for this amazing charity.