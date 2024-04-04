Couple who met on a blind date set to get married after buying forever home in Chesterfield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Martin Donohoe, 63, and Vanda Elliott, 61, purchased a three-bedroom bungalow at Bellway’s Curzon Park development in Wingerworth, after they met at a local country house. The pair, who were both divorced, first met in 2018 after Martin’s eldest daughter Laura, who worked with Vanda, introduced them, which led to them meeting for walks and coffees.

“Our first meeting was at Hardwick Hall where we went for a stroll around the grounds, then sat down for a coffee,” said Martin. “We got on really well, met again for a meal, then again to go to the cinema, then we realised we were good together as a couple and our relationship flourished.

"We soon realised we had something special together and wanted to share our future. Now, we have bought our forever home together and are getting married in April.”

Martin was living in a four-bedroom house in Woolley Moor, near Wingerworth, while Vanda was in a four-bedroom home near Shirebrook. Vanda’s three children Scott, Josh and Bethanie are grown-up while, as well as Laura, Martin has a 17-year-old son Fynn and a 13-year-old daughter called Molly.

“Vanda and I decided we would sell our respective homes and live together in a smaller place which did not need much, if any, upkeep. We needed three bedrooms to cater for our family requirements. Staying in the area fits our work and domestic lifestyle with great access to surrounding countryside. We chose to look for a bungalow as a forever home as we don’t want to have to move again.

The couple set about searching the area for a new home during Sunday afternoon drives.

“We looked at quite a few developments but when we came across Curzon Park, we liked the look of it,” said Martin. “James, the sales advisor, showed us a few bungalows and we chose our favourite. Luckily for us, a sale had fallen through so we got the place after it had been fully fitted with an upgraded kitchen and bathrooms and flooring.

“At the time, Bellway had a £12,000 mortgage contribution offer on which was used to reduce the price of the bungalow and an added benefit. James was brilliant throughout the house-buying process. He was very helpful and kept us fully informed every step of the way.”

The family including Fred, their eight-year-old Shih Tzu dog, moved into their new £325,000 home in May 2023.

“We absolutely love our new home,” said Martin. “Having everything on one level is so liberating for us both. There are no stairs to tackle and there seems so much space. In the mornings, we get up and have a coffee while sitting outside on the patio in the sunshine. There is no better way to start the day. We feel very lucky to have found this home but also each other. Life could not be any better.”

The final four homes are now available to reserve at Curzon Park. These are a selection of four-bedroom houses with prices starting at £289,950.