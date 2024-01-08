News you can trust since 1855
Couple who found home in Peak District feature on telly's I Escaped To The Country

A couple who loved camping in the Peak District so much that they made the tourist destination their home will feature in a popular television series.
By Gay Bolton
Published 8th Jan 2024, 12:26 GMT
Updated 8th Jan 2024, 12:26 GMT
Viewers of I Escaped to the Country this afternoon (Monday, January 8) will see presenter Nicki Chapman catch up with a couple who she first featured in 2015. Nine years ago, Nicky helped the busy professionals on their quest to make a permanent home in the Peak District.

In the latest episode she returns to find out which offering fulfilled their aspirations.

I Escaped to the Country airs on BBC1 at 3pm and will be available on catch-up after the initial screening.

