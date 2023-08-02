Couple running much loved Chesterfield coffee van reassure customers they will be back - following road accident

Sara Turner and her husband Andrew Turner have been running the Malc Coffee Van at Grassmoor Country Park, selling drinks, cakes and sandwiches for eighteen months now.

But last week their van was involved in an accident on Chesterfield Road. No one was hurt but the van will have to stay off the road and undergo repairs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sara told Derbyshire Times that she is still waiting to hear from the insurance company about how long the repairs will take, but reassured customers that Malc Coffee Van will definitely be back in Grassmoor in the future.

Sara Turner and her husband Andrew Turner have been running the Malc Coffee Van at Grassmoor Country Park, selling drinks, cakes and sandwiches for eighteen months now. But last week, on July 28, their van was involved in an accident on Chesterfield Road. No one was hurt but the van will have to stay off the road and undergo repairs.

She said: "We just wanted to let all the lovely people know that we won’t be at the park over the summer. We are very sad not to be able to be there and will miss you all. We hope to back as soon as we can and will keep you posted.”

Sara also thanked ‘lovely customers’ for their ‘caring comments’ – as many said they miss the van already and wished Sara and Andrew a swift return to the park.

Angela Malyon said on Facebook: “So sorry to hear this sad news but thankful you are ok, we are missing you already.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dave Cory added: “Me and the dog will miss you, for our chats as well as coffee.”

Susan Stone commneted: “How sad. More importantly, we hope you are all ok and no injuries. Look forward to seeing you again soon”