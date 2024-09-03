Couple running Chesterfield's new restaurant thanks customers and staff for support at launch
Gavin and Hannah Grainger, who run Bottle & Thyme, officially opened their bigger premises on Knifesmithgate on Saturday.
A post on the restaurant’s Facebook site said: “Wow what a launch weekend. A huge thankyou to everyone who came to visit us and support us in our new venue. We have had the most fun welcoming friendly faces, new faces, your gorgeous doggies and serving up your B&T favourites. A very special thank you to our amazing team who have have put their absolute all into the launch and to our ridiculously hard working build team who have worked relentlessly to ensure the vision became a reality and in time. We are so proud of the team for stepping up and embracing a new bigger venue with complete positivity and determination – you are our heroes!”
The new restaurant is open every day of the week from 9am and serves breakfast, brunch and small plates. There is a cocktail happy hour from 9pm every Friday and Saturday with live acoustic music on both evenings.
A private hire area called The Glassroom, which has its own bar, is the perfect place for a wedding celebration, birthdays or anniversary parties. Feasting menus, buffets and drinks packages are available by arrangement with Bottle & Thyme.
Customers can enjoy brunch and coffee in the sunshine or cocktails under festoon lights at night in an outdoor courtyard.
The impressive new restaurant stands on the corner of Elder Way and Knifesmithgate and is across the road from the first Bottle & Thyme eatery which Gavin and Hannah opened in 2013.
