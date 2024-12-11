A former mayor and mayoress of Chesterfield have laid a wreath at a daily service of remembrance at the Menin Gate war memorial in Belgium.

Alderman Steve Brunt and his wife Jill delivered the tribute on behalf of the Chesterfield Association of Old Contemptibles on December 7. The couple served as Chesterfield's mayor and mayoress in 2016/17.

David Nightingale, who chairs the Chesterfield Association of Old Contemptibles said: "We are extremely grateful to Steve and Jill for performing this task for us at this time and in such an iconic venue. The wreath laid at Ypres on Saturday evening was first laid at Christ Church in November of this year. Christ Church at Stonegravels is proud to deliver annually a special Old Contemptibles’ service each year on Remembrance Sunday, and the local congregation is joined on this special evening by the Mayor of Chesterfield and other civic dignitaries.”

The wreath-laying at Menin Gate is made possible by the Last Post Association, who organise the service of remembrance. Police stop traffic passing under the memorial every night at 8pm to enable buglers to play the Last Post. This daily service honours the memory of thousands of British and Commonwealth troops who perished in the First World War during five major battles in an area known as the Ypres Salient.