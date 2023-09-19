County Council Chairman 'Leads from the front' with charity appeal for local hospice

Councillor Martin Thacker being presented with a cheque for Ashgate Hospice at a charity football game held at Staveley Miners welfare, this August.

The NEDDC’s Chariman’s charity appeal sees the chairman pick a charity or charities to raise money and awareness for.

During his current term as chairman, Councillor Martin Thacker MBE has been using his appeal to support Ashgate hospice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Talking about why he chose Ashgate hospice, Councillor Thacker said: “They are situated in the ward I represent as a councillor – in Brampton and Walton ward. It is a place I have regular dealings with as a councillor, so you get to know the work of the staff, and all the things they do to make a difference for local people.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“That’s the other reason why we chose the hospice, because everyone knows their fantastic work and everything they do for patients with cancer who need end of life care, and the support they give to families connected to those patients across north Derbyshire. It’s an extremely worthwhile cause as their work makes such a difference.”

This is Councillor Thacker’s second term as chairman of the NEDDC and therefore his second charity appeal. His first term was between 2021 and 2022 where his appeal raised £79,500 – a record appeal for the NEDDC, for Ashgate hospice.

Money for this term's appeal is being raised through a number of fundraising events that the chairman has had a hand in organising. The events so far have included a brass band concert, clay pigeon shoot and Bell ringing event at a church in Brampton. Yet to take place are Elvis and Abba tribute nights, a Bollywood event, a choir concert, a fundraising event at Holymoorside bowls club and many more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Councillor admits he’s has to make a lot of time to help organise these events, but that his role as a councillor has allowed him to network with many organisations to make these fundraisers possible.

He is also there in attendance at every event that raises money for his charity appeal.

He said: “I’m there to welcome people and to thank people for their brilliant support. One thing I’ve noticed about people across North East Derbyshire is that they are extremely kind and extremely generous with time and with the money that they have.

"The hospice is so well known for all that they do that it’s not a hard sell to tell people about the wonderful work of that charity. The moment you say Ashgate Hospice there’s instant recognition of what they do because you’ve either had a family member there or a close friend as I’ve had. You just know the inspirational things that they do, so people will put their hands in their pockets.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Thacker believes that as chair of the NEDDC he has a civic role to not only represent North-East Derbyshire, you also have a role to “lead from the front” in terms of fundraising for local charities.

He also thanks the efforts of his Appeal committee of friends and colleagues and the support of his consort, Jean Spencer for supporting him with his appeal.