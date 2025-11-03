Country music and Halloween collide at Chesterfield’s Gasoline Bar’s Saddle Up event

The event takes place every month alongside the Saltergate venue’s other offerings and has grown from its inception some 14 months ago.

Owner Phil Deacon saw an opening in the market with the popularity of country music and culture and has put on what is fast becoming one of the most popular country events in Derbyshire.

Ge said:“We wanted to create a gimmick free event for those who really want to feel part of the scene and want somewhere to feel comfortable to fully embrace their love of country music.

"A few months ago we even made it a dress code event and while that leads to some cross words and disappointment on the door on occasion, those that attend the event thrive on the atmosphere created with everyone dressed up together.”

The fact that the latest event coincided with the Halloween weekend made this one even more fun with some really great costumes still in keeping with the country theme.

Each event usually starts with some line dancing instruction, which the bar also hosts on a Monday and Tuesday evening​, then through the evening the regulars and instructor gets everyone up and having a go.

For those that aren’t as confident, there is plenty of free form dancing, singing and all the fun of the rest of the venue, plus a VIP area, karaoke booth, pool tables and games.

The Saddle Up brand has become so strong that it has been trademarked by Phil and the plans for 2026 have even more events lined up from Daytime DJ parties, Country Bottomless Brunches and live music events.

The next Saddle Up night will take place at Gasoline on December 13. To find out more, visit the Gasoline Facebook page

