A Derbyshire resident compared a new children’s home to Auschwitz ahead of its approval.

An objection letter filed to Erewash Borough Council compared the Stanley Common facility to the Nazi concentration camp, because it would have an electronic gate.

At a borough council meeting on Wednesday, October 16, councillors approved plans from HLCH Ltd (Derby) to turn a detached house in The Crescent in the village into a children’s home for up to four children aged 10-18 and 2-4 staff.

At the meeting, a councillor told “NIMBY” (not in my backyard) villagers to “take the hit” on their house prices and consider selling their own cars to make way for the children’s home.

An aerial view of Stanley Common where a children's home was approved in The Crescent.

It comes after a second objection letter said it could lead to another “Southport” incident, in which three children were killed and eight further children and two adults injured in July this year.

The meeting heard emotive speeches from residents who have lived in the village for decades who claimed existing issues with parking would be worsened if the facility was approved.

Residents speaking during the meeting claimed that housing children with potential complex issues in a residential area was not appropriate and would be disruptive – particularly for elderly people who have retired to the village.

Rachel Moon, among the more than 40 residents who objected to the plans, told the meeting the children’s home would cause an “unacceptable level of noise and disruption” which would not match a family dwelling.

She dubbed it “wholly uncharacteristic of a residential dwelling” and was “grossly disproportionate” with only three parking spaces available on the driveway for staff and visiting health and social care professionals.

Ms Moon claimed the noise from the facility, including required fire drills, would be “highly disruptive” and said there were insufficient amenities and infrastructure in the village to support the children.

An opposing resident said the existing bus service was insufficient for regular use and people would be forced to drive to and from the site.

He said: “If the children living in this home will be allowed access to The Crescent I would be very worried for the older people living there who want a peaceful life in their twilight years.

“They want to live in the peace and quiet that they have enjoyed for many years.”

William Bentley, who lives next to the proposed children’s home, was concerned about parking issues overwhelming the area when he needed to ensure a spot was free close to his home due to being disabled.

He requires a bungalow and was now looking to sell his property and was concerned at the price it may now sell for.

Cllr Carol Hart, ward member for West Hallam & Dale Abbey and Derbyshire County Council cabinet member for health and communities, told the meeting she was opposed to this particular children’s home, but not all children’s homes, saying there was a clear need for more facilities.

She said there “non-existent” bus services despite her efforts to see improvement.

Cllr Hart said: “These children may have complex needs and have different sorts of problems and expecting 100 per cent attendance in school is nigh on impossible to achieve.”

She said the children who could be housed in the facility deserve a location “better for their development”.

Jonathan Newman told the meeting that elderly residents were “terrified of becoming prisoners in their own home” and “terrified of an increase in noise and disturbance”.

He said there was one play area in the village aimed at children aged below 10 and no other leisure facilities.

Mr Newman claimed children in children’s homes were both more likely to commit and be victims of crime.

William Bennett, who grew up in the village, said there was “nothing for the kids to do”, which already “encourages anti-social behaviour from regular kids”, with the facility to lead to “significant blockages and chaos” on the roads.

Cllr Dave Doyle said: “This is a case of people who just do not approve of disadvantaged people.

“Help the next generation. Give them hope.

“It takes them out of the urban sprawl and into the countryside.

“People in these houses have cars so get rid of some of your own vehicles. I just get on the bus or walk, I don’t care.

“I have heard about property prices. You are going to have to take a hit on your property prices.

“I am a property owner and I would gladly lose thousands to give these children a home. They don’t live in cars, they need houses.

“These children need somewhere to live. Young people need this break in their life. This is classic NIMBY attitude, ‘we don’t want it’, ‘we don’t like it’, ‘we don’t want these people’.”

He told residents to lobby their parish council or consider forming a youth club themselves to provide services for children.

Cllr Joel Bryan, vice chair of the meeting and fellow Labour Party member, said he wanted “disassociate” himself from Cllr Doyle’s comments, saying: “People have serious concerns about parking and these are legitimate concerns that we shouldn’t straw man (an invented claim).

“There are valid arguments on both sides but I feel there are not enough strong arguments against when there is such a need.”

Cllr Ann Mills said: “It is unfortunate that people have made assumptions about who will be living in this house, which undermines their argument a little.

“If an older couple wanted to foster four children they would not need to apply for a change of use.

“If you have lived here since you were a child and there is no youth club or sports club then lobby the parish council and others because that will be the same for all families.”

Cllr Kevin Miller said he did not like children who could be living in the home being “demonised for who they are and what they are” but said “this is not the right place”.

Cllr Tim Scott said: “Foster families or other families can come and go as they please. We are not here to determine the potential future use, just what is before us.”

Cllr Dave Snaith said: “I have a couple of these houses in my ward for mental health care and they don’t necessarily have to have the disruption that people think is going to happen.

“It is not the best place and I do sympathise about the highways issue but we have no objection from Derbyshire County Council highways.”

Nine councillors voted to approve the plans, with two voting against and one abstaining.