Councillor slams plans to build new £1.6m police station in Derbyshire as 'wrong priorities'

It has been announced earlier this week that Police and Crime Commissioner Angelique Foster has given the go-ahead for a new police station in Killamarsh.

The plans include demolishing the current building and constructing a £1.6m modern purpose-built station instead.

But Ross Shipman, a councillor at the North East Derbyshire District Council has criticised the scheme

He said: "What’s the point in a new police station when they’ve been closing them down for years because there's not enough officers to go in them?

"Our residents want to see money spent on more Police Officers out on the beat preventing crime, not the few we have stuck in an expensive office. Wrong person, in the wrong job, with the wrong priorities. We need a change at the top."

Derbyshire Times Facebook friend David Whitfield added: “What a waste of taxpayers money.”

Russ Moore said: “They spend money likes it's going out of circulation. The one in Alfreton is not manned you have to make an appointment.”

Alex Holland added: “Honestly, who comes up with these crazy ideas, spend the taxpayers money.”

Tel Hoare said: “Got the money for that but I bet they have not done their potholes. How crazy is this country becoming absolutely.”

Building works are pencilled in to start in April for the project, which will see a modern purpose-built station.

In response to Cllr Shipman’s comment, Angelique Foster, Derbyshire Police and Crime Commissioner, said: “There have been no police station closures since I was elected in 2021.

"In fact, I have been clear that I will keep police stations and officers in the heart of communities to deliver the strong local policing that people have said they want to see. That’s why we have recruited more police officers and invested in technology which keeps our officers out and about in their communities.