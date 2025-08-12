A councillor has voiced concerns regarding a planning application which threatens to demolish a village pub and build a drive-through cafe on its site.

Cllr Richard Smith, who represents Brimington on Derbyshire County Council, is worried about the proposal for the village’s Three Horseshoes pub on High Street. He said: “I am going to be forwarding an objection and looking into why a nice old building is going to be taken down and we’re going to have a cafe there.

"The pub was full when I went in there on Saturday evening for a pint after BrimFest. All the regulars were telling how important the pub was, not only as a meeting point but also to get people out of their houses which is good for their mental health. The pub is a good community hub, they have a fruit and veg market on the car park on a Wednesday and it’s always busy.

"Brimington already has a big problem with pollution. A cafe with a drive through is going to be next to a pre-school, surely the pollution levels will get higher which will not be good for the little ones.

"I will be writing an objection and posting on Brimington Residents saying this is how you object.”

Despite being in a conservation area the pub building is not listed, according to a statement in support of the application by Brimington Property Ltd. Together with the proposal to demolish the Three Horseshoes property and build a single storey cafe on its site, the applicant is seeking permission from Chesterfield Borough Council to widen the entrance/exit and relocate the existing traffic lights further away from the junction.

The landlord of the Three Horseshoes said that he is unable to comment on the application at the moment.

However, opponents to the proposal have been posting their views. Sue Brown wrote: “Shoes has just started thriving, we need to keep it!”

Marie Bowyer commented: “It’s the Brimington Outlaws scooter club venue, we will be ‘outlawed’ from our own village.”

Keara Wilde wrote: “I’ve always respected what a lovely pub they are supporting other local business.”

A previous landlady, Rebecca King said: “I’d be incredibly sad to see it go. l’ve got some good memories of it – we had some fantastic times in there. I've run loads of pubs over the years, in the east end of London, in Luton, I've worked in Margate, in Chesterfield, all over. Every now and again, there's one that you love, that you feel a passion for and the Three Horseshoes was one of them."

Rebecca ran the Three Horseshoes twice, firstly in 2023 when she brought customers from the Markham Arms where she was landlady before the pub closed and was put up for sale. After relocating to the Red Lion in Hucknall later in 2023, she requested a move back to Chesterfield where her children were schooled. Rebecca returned to the Three Horseshoes as landlady for three months until the management, Admiral Taverns, shut down the pub with little notice in May 2024. She left the licensing trade after 30 years and is now employed by the Department of Work and Pensions.