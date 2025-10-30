Councillor launching petition to oppose 1,000 new homes on greenfield site ahead of possible planning application
Cllr Richard Smith will be seeking support from residents who are concerned about the future of a greenfield site to the east of Manor Road, Brimington.
Documents submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council requesting an Environmental Impact Assessment screening identified the 61-hectare site for development. The council ruled that an Environmental Statement must be provided alongside any application.
Brimington South borough councillor Cllr Tricia Gilby informed residents earlier this week that no planning application has been received by the council.
Cllr Smith has expressed concerns about increased traffic and pollution and the loss of green fields that would arise from the addition of a large housing development. He said: “I’m going to be starting a petition in the next few days. I’ll be knocking on doors and asking people to sign the petition and getting an online petition started. When the plan does go through to the borough council, I can present how many names there were to show this is the support we are getting to stop these 1,000 homes.”
More than 40 villagers attended a public meeting which was addressed by the county council’s deputy leader Cllr Rob Reaney. Cllr Smith, who is the Reform UK councillor for Brimington, said that there was a big outcry from people keen to prevent development of the site.
He said: “From a political point of view, hopefully the opposition will start listening to this.”