Councillor and MP urge residents to back plans to reduce A61 traffic congestion in north Derbyshire town

NE Derbyshire MP Lee Rowley and Derbyshire County Cllr Charlotte Cupit have been involved in a long-running campaign to introduce improvements to ease congestion around the A61 Derby Road as it runs through Clay Cross, between Chesterfield and north east Derbyshire and creates a log-jam of traffic.

The Conservative MP Mr Rowley, Cllr Cupit and Clay Cross Parish Cllr Jess Stokes revealed that Derbyshire County Council has secured funding which could be used for a proposed new signal system at the Harris Way roundabout, in Clay Cross, and possible new signalling at the Holmgate Road junction in the town but the money can only be released for this scheme with public backing.

Cllr Cupit, who is also a NE Derbyshire District Councillor, said: “The county council have secured some money for the signalisation of the Harris Way roundabout and also the possibility of signalising the Holmgate Road junction too.”

She added: “This would be funded via the Bus Service Improvement Plans grant so can only be used on this if residents want it.”

Clay Cross is already set to undergo some changes as part of the Government-backed £24.1m Clay Cross Town Deal regeneration scheme which includes the reopening of Bridge Street and the pedestrianisation of the top of Market Street to improve highway connections.

Mr Rowley and Cllr Cupit, who had also expressed disappointment with the Clay Cross Town Deal board’s decision to withdraw an A61 car parking access plan from the Town Deal planning application, are now focussing with Cllr Stokes on possible improvements around Harris Way roundabout and Holmgate Road junction.

These latest proposals include converting the give-way junction on the Harris Way roundabout, at the Tesco petrol station to the traffic lights, and to make the roundabout signal-controlled.

An additional proposal is the introduction of a signal system at the High Street, Holmgate Road and Eyre Street junction with a coordinated traffic light and signal system for the junctions.

Cllr Cupit explained this proposal would involve moving the existing crossing to the Holmgate Road crossroads junction rather than add another one.

She said: “We can’t fix all the problems in the road layout through the town centre that have arisen over the years, but we’re trying to look at solutions for these through the possibility of the above, and also trying to work with the supermarkets to try to improve those junction and layout areas too.”

Another connected option might be to make some improvements to the nearby Aldi store car park entrance at the same time, according to Cllr Cupit.

Cllr Cupit said the North Derbyshire Conservaties’ consultation survey on the Harris Way roundabout, in Clay Cross, and possible new signalling at the Holmgate Road junction can be left open for submissions until around May 10.

Those wishing to comment can do so by visiting the following link https://www.northderbyshireconservatives.org.uk/clay-cross-harris-way-survey-april-2024?fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTAAAR3QRg5Q75oSqc2XOjvIeghnz9GsEIatmh8tyMln6viASoSGbkV1xUWqjAE_aem_AebIqWzF6lizB-7cnMFQz5TtZwZqfex3kbEwmLM2GNlSmgnpjp1SRJ80j3Jy_wTU9_w-tAF24oxEojcnk6k4UfQt for details.

Mr Rowley and Cllr Cupit, who began campaigning for improvements to the A61 six years ago with the aim of submitting a bid for Government funding, hosted public meetings, in November, about the A61 road between Clay Cross and Chesterfield where options were discussed to reduce congestion and improve traffic flow.

Their campaign has so far helped Conservative-controlled Derbyshire County Council win some funding from Midlands Connect to complete detailed work on possible options for the A61 before further funding can soon be sought by campaigners to support the best intervention possible to reduce congestion based on a community-wide decision.

Possible options previously discussed have included a link road across The Avenue, a new bypass, and changes to the road in another location, a new traffic management control centre, changes to the Storforth Lane junction and major projects – such as a new bypass around Clay Cross or a new railway station in the town.

But NE Derbyshire District Cllr Frank Adlington-Stringer has argued that unchecked levels of housing development need to be met with decent public services, particularly bus stops, better bus services, new cycle lanes and improved walkways, and by reinstating the old train stations along the line which runs parallel to the A61.

Mr Rowley and Cllr Cupit have been campaigning for a new train station and Cllr Cupit announced the completion of the Clay Cross Railway Station Strategic Outline Business Case blueprint, in September, which the Clay Cross Town Deal Board rubber-stamped so it can now be used to bid for funding to make this plan possible.

Also, following a consultation on speed limits along the A61, Derbyshire County Council proposed plans in February to make two changes to speed limits on the A61 at Higham and Alfreton which are expected to happen soon subject to a Traffic Regulation Order.

These include reducing the speed limit around Watchorn Roundabout, at Alfreton, to 40mph from the National Speed Limit and to extend the 30mph limit to include the start of the village in Higham and to cover a 90-degree bend.

Cllr Cupit previously stated there are currently no proposed changes to the speed limits along Clay Cross or towards Chesterfield but these locations will continue to be reviewed due to the building of new houses and the county council may also consider new road safety measures near Wingerworth.

Also, the Department for Transport confirmed, in November 2022, that Derbyshire County Council would receive £47m in funding over three years from 2022-23 to 2024-25 to implement a number of specific proposals set out in the Bus Service Improvement Plan.

In the last 15 months, the BSIP Project Team, working with the Enhanced Partnership Board, has implemented measures across Derbyshire including: Enhancements to 21 different routes; A £1.50 flat fare on any bus service across Derbyshire for young people aged 11-19 with a b_line card; And the introduction of bus priority measures at a number of traffic signal junctions including Alfreton, Ashbourne and Chesterfield to improve journey time and reliability.

Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet also approved its BSIP Refresh Plan during a meeting on April 29 after it was advised that it needed to publish a refreshed and updated version of their BSIP by June 12, 2024, with an improvement programme for 2024-25 and beyond.