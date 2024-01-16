Council transport chief apologises for ‘massive increase’ in potholes on Derbyshire’s ‘ageing’ roads

Derbyshire council’s transport chief has apologised for the state of the county’s pothole-ridden roads during the authority’s on-going struggle with reduced investment, ageing highways, floods and freezing conditions.

Cllr Charlotte Cupit, Cabinet Member for Highways Assets and Transport, has acknowledged the problems faced by Derbyshire’s road-users with many potholes in desperate need of repair.

In a letter to the Derbyshire Times, addressed to residents, she stated: “We’re stating the obvious to say there’s been a massive increase in potholes to what we would usually see.

“We’re sorry for this. Whilst we always prepare for winter, the last few months really have thrown exceptional things at us.

“Many communities, sadly, are still dealing with the destruction of October and Babet’s floods – with a month of rain in a single day. November’s freeze and snow, and December’s double the usual rainfall.

“You’re right though when you say this recent damage isn’t the only problem: this has been decades in the making with ageing highways and reducing investment comparatively.”

The council has been targeting road repairs with hi-tech equipment as a survey – released in the summer – claimed that Derbyshire had the most potholes in the UK.

Mac’s Trucks Rental Pothole Analysis Report survey dubbed Derbyshire as “the pothole county of the UK” after ranking the county as the region with the most recorded potholes, from 2022 – claiming that the county had 90,596 potholes during that time.

Even though the council questioned the validity of the survey and has argued that Derbyshire has a diverse geography and a huge highways network, it does except there is a problem but it is being addressed.

County Council Leader, Cllr Barry Lewis, has also argued that the council’s recording system for potholes includes minor roads unlike other Local Authorities’ records, which can produce unfair statistics.

Cllr Cupit stated: “We’re not going to fluff or filibuster with reams of stats or politics on what we’re facing.

“We’re filling hundreds of potholes each day and have extra teams on. It doesn’t matter though how many potholes we’re filling if the one outside your house or on your journey is still there.”

An Independent media outlet survey, in March, 2023, with Compare the Market data, claimed Derbyshire County Council was the fourth worst Local Authority in the UK for pothole repairs with allegedly 71 per cent of its roads in need of repairs, at that time.

But, in May, 2023, the council confirmed it had fixed as many as 42,036 potholes between January and May, 2023, and a national survey revealed that the local authority had recently fixed more potholes than any other highways authority in the country.

During this purge, the council mobilised extra road workers who were working weekends and longer hours and they deployed jetpatcher machines with high velocity air streams to clear holes of debris and to lay and compact Tarmac.

The council stated that it normally operates with 18 pothole gangs but since the beginning of the year it aims to increase this number to 30 by moving road workers from other jobs.

This followed research from the Bill Plant Driving School that had claimed Derbyshire was the county with the largest percentage of A-roads and motorways in a poor condition and requiring maintenance.

Cllr Cupit has previously stated that in 2022 the council fixed 100,000 potholes and in 2023 it filled 90,000 potholes which shows the council is working hard to address the problems.

But she says: “You, rightly, don’t care about the 90,000 we filled last year, just the ones that are there now. We’re also not doing comparisons with other counties. What matters is Derbyshire.”

Cllr Cupit added that the council is ‘bumping up resources’ to deal with the current backlog and it is changing how it usually deals with things to focus on ‘wider fixes’ where it can.

The council has also started a resurfacing patch programme of an extra 250 sites where it has identified pothole hotspots.

Cllr Cupit stated: “We’ll post further updates over the next few weeks on this but, crucially, we want you to see it on the roads in action. We know that’s what will make the difference.”

The council has conceded that it cannot always resurface every road immediately because all the budget and resources still would not make that possible given how wide an area the authority covers.

Sometimes the weather or underlying road problems mean a repair will not last so it has to do temporary fix.

Derbyshire County Council is also reviewing the materials and methods it uses so it can make sure it is using the most efficient and longest lasting solutions.

The council said constant freezing and thawing, followed by rainfall at the start of 2023 had led to roads cracking and causing an increase in potholes and carriageway deterioration.

In addition, the council officially agreed in July to accept £4.2m of additional Government funding towards highway maintenance and pothole repairs for 2023 and 2024.

Major improvements will be carried out to the county’s roads and pavements as part of an overall three-year, £120m investment programme.

And the council has previously announced the roll-out of a countywide £1m repair programme from autumn, 2023, that has been targeting 124 residential roads.

This work has also involved a process called micro-asphalt which seals the road with stone, cement and bitumen to not only repair potholes but to prevent further damage as the council contends with challenging weather conditions.

Cllr Cupit added: “As a final but no less important note, we’re seeing an increase in abuse towards our staff who are out working on the network.

“We understand the frustration, and share it, but hope people don’t take it out on those teams.