The application for retention of a garden games room, external store and boundary wall, and covered yard has been resubmitted to Chesterfield Borough Council last Monday, February 20, 2023.

The plans, submitted by Newbridge Developments LTD on behalf of Richard White, are concerning the rear garden of a property at Castleton Grove in Inkersall.

The application was previously submitted in November 2021 and rejected by the council in August 2022 on the basis of the works already being carried out.

The games room, external and covered yard were considered to be harmful for neighbouring houses due to the excessive scale and height. The council also raised concerns about the building’s orientation, causing overshadowing and loss of light.

The new application proposes that the existing wall, forming the garage, including the roof will be reduced in height by 450 mm, the existing covered yar will be removed and the outer face of the boundary walling will be finished with dark cream coloured render. The application is pending the decision by the council.

Although there have been no complaints about the new plans so far, the application has divided Mr White’s neighbours in the past.