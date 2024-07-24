Council support planning application to transform former Derbyshire church into community centre
A planning application to change the current usage of Saint Bernadette's Catholic Church at High Street in Bolsover was submitted to the Bolsover District Council by the Freedom Community Project on Thursday, July 11.
If approved, the plans would see the former church transformed into a community centre – hosting a charity shop, food bank, food pantry and charity offices.
The permission to erect the church was originally given by the council in February 1965.
However, over three years ago the building was sold by the Diocese of Nottingham as the congregation could no longer support the building and moved to another church within the parish. The building at High Street has remained vacant ever since.
After the planning application for change of usage had been submitted earlier this month, a site notice was put in place on July 16.
Old Bolsover Town Council submitted the following comment on the plans on July 19: “Old Bolsover Town Council would like to support the application to change the current usage to a community centre, hosting a charity shop, food bank, pantry and charity offices.
"Not only will this benefit the community, it will also repurpose a building that has been vacant for a significant period of time and prevent it falling into disrepair.”
Any further comments on the application can be submitted to the Bolsover District Council by Tuesday, August 6.
