Council steps in as Chesterfield footpath still closed due to damage caused by Storm Babet
A footpath near Wickes store in Chesterfield remains closed following damage caused by Storm Babet in October last year. Strong winds caused trees to fall and a brick wall was damaged, obstructing the path.
The wall belongs to a private landowner.
Derbyshire County Council has closed the area for safety reasons and contacted the landowner in a bid to have the footpath reopned.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council said: “We closed the footpath after trees came down in Storm Babet, damaging the wall and obstructing the path.
“Although the path, trees and wall are on private land, we closed it for safety reasons, carried out some remedial work on the trees and contacted the landowner whose responsibility it is. We’re waiting for the landowner to carry out the necessary work and will contact them again.”