Council steps in as Chesterfield footpath still closed due to damage caused by Storm Babet

A footpath near Wickes store in Chesterfield remains closed following damage caused by Storm Babet in October last year. Strong winds caused trees to fall and a brick wall was damaged, obstructing the path.

The wall belongs to a private landowner.

Derbyshire County Council has closed the area for safety reasons and contacted the landowner in a bid to have the footpath reopned.

A footpath near Wickes store in Chesterfield still remains closed following damage caused by Storm Babet in October last year. (Photo credit: Oliver McManus, former DT reporter)

A spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council said: “We closed the footpath after trees came down in Storm Babet, damaging the wall and obstructing the path.