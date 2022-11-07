Council staff knit blankets as cost of living crisis looms over Derbyshire

With the rising costs of even the most essential of things, caused by the cost of living crisis more and more people across Derbyshire are switching off their heating to save costs.To help keep some of the most vulnerable residents warm this winter, Bolsover District Council staff are creating handmade knitted blankets.

Council Leader, Councillor Steve Fritchley said, “Once again our staff are doing their bit by getting creative and helping those most in need. With the unprecedented rise in fuel and energy bills this year, more households will see themselves in fuel poverty. It’s important that we help these people as much as possible and our staff want to be able to gift them a lovely hand-made blanket.

“We’re also encouraging you to help and play a part in keeping people safe and warm this winter, by knitting a blanket or crocheting a square of a blanket that we can then donate to someone in need.”

