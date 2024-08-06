This morning (August 6) the lorries could not get through to recycling bins at Creamery Lane in Parwich and domestic bins at Gorsey Bank in Wirksworth.

Now Derbyshire Dales District Council shared photos of ‘inconsiderably’ parked cars blocking the access.

Sharing the photos is a part of the council’s ‘Make Way... It's Bin Day!’ campaign launched last week. The campaign is aimed to fight the issue of cars blocking access for bin lorries.

A spokesperson for the council said: “We're launching a campaign to combat the problem of inconsiderately parked cars blocking access to roads, meaning bins sometimes can't be emptied and sadly overflow. Our wagons are heavy and wide, so the drivers need to be certain they can safely travel down a street and manoeuvre without causing any damage to other vehicles or property.

“If this isn’t the case, they cannot empty your bins. Understandably, this leaves households disappointed, particularly when it's just one poorly parked vehicle impacting the entire street's collection. And remember, if we are struggling to get through – emergency vehicles may well too.

“We understand that not everyone has a drive or garage, but please help by taking extra care parking your vehicles on your collection day. Make it easier for our crews by passing this message on to neighbours and visitors.”

The bin parking campaign will include the council issuing franded flyers for crews, letters featuring information about the issues inconsiderate parking cause and posters for specific problem areas.

It is also set to see the council using social media to show the problem areas, at least once a week for three months. Waste and Recycling advisors are also set to visit problem areas to talk to residents.

