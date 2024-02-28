Council responds to safety calls after man dies in Chesterfield town centre - as tributes paid to 'beautiful soul'
Tributes have been paid after a man died in an incident at New Beetwell Street multi-storey car park in Chesterfield town centre on Friday, February 23.
Flowers and messages have also been left near the coach station.
Nicki Dee said on Facebook: “I hope you’ve found your peace Sunny, such a beautiful soul.”
Rachael Lloyd said: “Rip Sunny, my thoughts are with your family at this sad time. You were such an amazing guy. You may be gone but will never be forgotten.”
Megan Hughes added: “Rip Sunny, couldn’t have met a nicer bloke. I hope you're at peace now mate, thoughts are with your family and friends.”
Lisa Priest said: “So sad such a lovely lad sending love to his family rest in peace Sunny.”
Alison Hamilton added: “Horrible hearing of Sunny's passing, such a lovely soul. Thoughts to those closest to him.”
Susan Stone said: “Rest now sweet Sunny.”
But as tributes poured in safety concerns have also been raised.
Stuart Boler said: “Why don't they put a fence on the roof? How many people have to lose their life before something is done?”
Mark Moore commented: “How many times does this have to happen before fencing is erected on top of the car park? Shocking.”
Tasmine Louise Morris replied: “I agree but that means the council spending money which they haven't got.”
Hannah Sturgeon added: “The best prevention would be better funding towards mental health services. The wait lists to get help/treatment are just far too long and there isn’t enough support for those that are in desperate need of help.”
The Derbyshire Times asked Chesterfield Borough Council about safety measures at the New Beetwell Street multi-storey car park.
A spokesperson for the council, said: "We would like to express our deepest sympathies to those affected by the tragic incident on Friday. We will support the police and coroner with their investigations, but it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time."