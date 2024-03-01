Council responds as Derbyshire parents can’t access decision letters and school application system

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Parents across Derbyshire received school decision letters earlier this morning – but many have been left frustrated after they could not open the links in the emails sent by the county council. Other parents have been struggling to access the council-run secondary school application system today.

A council spokesperson said: “We’re experiencing a high demand on our secondary school places application system so if people are having difficulties accessing this, we’d ask them to please try again later.

