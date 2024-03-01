News you can trust since 1855
Council responds as Derbyshire parents can’t access decision letters and school application system

Derbyshire County Council has responded after angry parents were left without access to decision letters and the secondary school application system this morning.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 1st Mar 2024, 12:15 GMT
Parents across Derbyshire received school decision letters earlier this morning – but many have been left frustrated after they could not open the links in the emails sent by the county council. Other parents have been struggling to access the council-run secondary school application system today.

A council spokesperson said: “We’re experiencing a high demand on our secondary school places application system so if people are having difficulties accessing this, we’d ask them to please try again later.

“We’re also aware that some parents are unable to open the link on their email to open their decision letter. If parents would like to email their details to [email protected] we’ll issue the decisions individually as quickly as we can. We understand how frustrating this must be and apologise for the inconvenience.”

