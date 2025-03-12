Council responds after Derbyshire town dubbed ‘ghost town’ – as two roads in town centre closed for six months

Ashbourne is set for six months of road closures – to allow works on £15.9m town centre project to continue.

Derbyshire Dales County Council has responded after a number of residents took to social media to criticise long-term road closures in Ashbourne town centre.

The closures were put in place at St John's Street and Dig Street in the Ashbourne on Monday, March 10 to allow works on Ashbourne Reborn transformation programme to continue.

The project, led by Derbyshire Dales District Council, was launched earlier this year as a part of an overall £15.9m scheme that aims to bring back vibrancy, vitality and economic prosperity to Ashbourne town centre.

The closures at St John's Street are set to remain in place until September with Dig Street closed to vehicles until October.

It will transform a series of public spaces throughout the town centre, as well as improving the pedestrian experience with wider pavements and safer crossings at St John Street, Dig Street, Buxton Road, and Station Road. It will also provide new community and events facilities at The Link Community Hub.

This phase of works will also see the Market Place repaired and upgraded, with new street furniture and lighting added, and trees planted to bring much-needed greenery into the town centre.

The transformation programme is funded by £13.4m from the government with the rest raised locally by project partners.

Although local businesses in the town centre remain open and access is maintained for pedestrians and deliveries, many residents took to social media to share photos of the empty town centre and dabbed Ashbourne a ‘ghost town’ earlier this week.

Ashbourne Reborn project, led by the Derbyshire Dales District Council, is set to deliver changes to Ashbourne’s highways and public spaces and pave the way for a safer, welcoming and more ‘pedestrian-friendly’ town centre with wider pavements and improved crossings.

Duncan Mcintyre said: “A madness idea to make any changes in the town until the by-pass is up-and-running.

Ettie Palmer Skivington said: “Wrong time of the year, I feel sorry for all the businesses, that are affected by this stupidity.”

Hilary Harman added: “I really hope that the businesses we have in Ashbourne can withstand loss of revenue.”

John Hingley commented: “How on earth are the shops going to survive this summer? I feel very sorry for them.”

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Dales District Council said: “I was in the town centre, it was a lovely sunny day and the streets were busy.

"It is not possible to make these improvements without causing disruption. We are committed to reducing that disruption as much as possible and working closely throughout the project with local residents, businesses and visitors to work out how we can minimise the impact on their daily lives and trade.

"The County Council have developed traffic management plans to ensure there are appropriate alternative routes during periods when roads will need to close in the town centre.

"We know that local businesses support the changes as they will create a more vibrant town and strengthen the local economy; however, everyone appreciates that delivering the change will be disruptive in the short term.

"Partners are committed to close communication and liaison with local businesses impacted during the highways and public realm work.”

In January Councillor Simon Spencer, Chair of the Highways and Public Realm Project Board, and Derbyshire County Council’s Deputy Leader, said: “Although we realise there will be some inconvenience as the work progresses, the results will make the town centre a much better place for local people and our visitors.”

St John Street is closed between the junction with Dig Street and junction with Market Place. Works are expected to last around six months with the street set to reopen to traffic on September 9.

Dig Street is closed between entrance to Shaw Croft Centre and junction with Church Street with closure set to stay in place for over seven months until October 28.

A short diversion is currently in place along King Edward Street, Station Road and Church Street.

Additional traffic management measures are in place including local diversions northbound for light traffic to avoid the closed section of the A515.

HGVs travelling north are diverted away from the town centre via Leek and Buxton. Southbound traffic is unaffected and will be able to travel down Buxton Road as usual. The diversion are expected to stay in place until September.

The Market Place car park is currently closed, and alternative car parks are available at the Cattle Market, Cokayne Avenue, Shawcroft, the Bus Station, Swimming Pool, and Clifton Road.