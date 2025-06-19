A major plan to build 47 new houses in countryside near a north Derbyshire town has been refused.

The proposed development at Wyandotte Farm, 280A Shuttlewood Road, Bolsover has been rejected by the district council on an officer’s recommendation, following an application seeking outline planning consent.

Reasons for the refusal include that the scheme would be a significant encroachment into the countryside, would introduce an urban form of development that would be out of scale and context with its surroundings and that it would fail to respect the rural character of that part of the countryside.

Further reasons were that the applicant, Mr and Mrs A Kirk, had not produced a Flood Risk Assessment, the application was not accompanied by sufficient information to understand the impact that the development would have on Great Crested Newts and that it failed to consider the impact on designated heritage assets.

Bolsover District Council’s decision to reject the plan included a statement that said: “Officers have attempted to work pro-actively with the applicant, by addressing concerns and requesting necessary documents to inform the proposal, but no such documents have been forthcoming. Regarding the principle of development: this matter could not be overcoming through further negotiations or amendments to the application.”

Old Bolsover Town Council had submitted several concerns about the plan, including that the site was a sensitive location due its countryside setting, edge-of-settlement placement, and open views toward the Grade I Listed Bolsover Castle (a Scheduled Monument and a Historic Park and Garden). The town council said that there was insufficient local infrastructure to support a development of this scale, including essential services such as transport, healthcare, education, utilities, which would place additional strain on existing resources.

The proposal drew a flood of objections from members of the public in February and March this year. They raised concerns about road safety, loss of privacy, overdevelopment and strain on services, noise and light pollution.

Yvonne Bishton wrote to the district council: “If this development goes ahead it will set a precedent for further expansion possibly resulting in Shuttlewood blending into Bolsover and gradually destroying the rural character of the area.

"The proposed housing development would be a departure from the Shuttlewood Settlement Framework as described in the Bolsover district local plan 2020. And as the Bolsover District Council have already met its building targets this development is over and above its requirements.”