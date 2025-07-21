Council refuses to scrap parking charges in Derbyshire town to help struggling businesses survive a summer of roadworks

A council is set to refuse to scrap all parking charges in a Derbyshire town to help struggling businesses survive a summer of roadworks – with some shops already closing.

Derbyshire Dales District Council, which is responsible for the £15.9 million Ashbourne Reborn regeneration project, is set to reject a call from business owners and residents to scrap parking charges.

Businesses and residents have been lobbying officials and councillors for months about the disruption caused by roadworks associated with the project since they started in January.

The St John Street roadworks are due to end in September while others in Dig Street will now continue into November, the council details.

St John Street in Ashbourne. Image from Ashbourne Reborn.

District council officials are recommending that entirely free parking should not be supported but have said that charges after 2pm ought to be scrapped from July 28 until September 7.

This matches the same campaign which the authority rolls out in December to boost Christmas trade.

A new report details: “While early and ongoing communications have supported this work and ‘open for business’ messaging remains a key priority for ongoing comms, concerns have been raised by stakeholders and businesses about the impact of the works on trade. Concerns included that some may not be able to endure the disruption over the main visitor season to benefit from the works in the longer term.

“Some business properties have become vacant during the construction period.

Dig Street in Ashbourne. Image from Ashbourne Reborn.

“While this is likely to be a result of a complex combination of factors and longer-term issues, anecdotally the works have been cited by business owners as a contributing factor.”

The council says the option of not making any changes to the current parking charges was considered.

It details that highways authority Derbyshire County Council – which is responsible for the road and footway improvements – has no statutory requirement to provide compensation for businesses affected by roadworks provided for public benefit.

This option was considered “insufficient “due to the “strength of feeling” from businesses and residents, “with ongoing calls for additional intervention and potential reputational risks of not responding”.

It says: “All day free parking has also been requested by some businesses and members of the public.

“However, this would be significantly more costly and could be abused by workers and residents taking up prime parking spaces and leading to car park capacity issues.

“This could also increase the risk of creating additional congestion from visitors circulating to find alternative car parks, adding to disruption, increased journey times and related frustration for residents, businesses and visitors.”

Free parking after 2pm is considered to be “deliverable” with a “moderate” financial impact, – costing £25,000 including £22,000 in lost revenue – while offering a “meaningful impact”, “encouraging people to stay longer and spend more”.

District council officials also say that carrying out all the roadworks at once instead of in phases is still the best approach, despite objections from businesses and residents, claiming this would mean there is a shorter period of disruption and lower costs.

It says use of the town’s car parks in January to March is broadly in line with the same period last year with more recent data not yet provided.

The council says a May survey found 32 percent of respondents were visiting the town centre less, 26 percent said they spent less time in the town centre when they visited and 28 percent said the amount of money they spend in Ashbourne has decreased.