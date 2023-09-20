Council promise to 'work with' resident as petition to save Chesterfield balcony has over 200 signatures

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Over 200 people have signed the petition to save the balcony which has also won best Christmas decorations awards twice in a row.

It comes after Mark Strong received a letter from Chesterfield Brough Council asking him to take down the balcony which he has had since 2018.

The authority said the construction encroaches into land owned by the council which is allocated as public open space and it was constructed without the council’s permission.

Chesterfield Borough Council has said they will ‘continue to work with Mr. Strong’ after the petition was launched to save the popular Holingwood balcony.

The four-year planning rule, which allows to legitimise certain unlawful developments that have been in place without planning permission for at least four years, could save the balcony which has been in place for almost five years.

Chesterfield Borough Council has refused to comment on the four-year planning rule in regards to the balcony but Councillor Martin Stone, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for climate change, planning and environment, said the council will work with Mr Strong to resolve the issues.

Councillor Stone added: “We can confirm that the council did receive a complaint regarding the construction of the balcony, and the action taken to date has been as a result of the investigations into this complaint.

“Matters of this nature are sometimes difficult to resolve, however the council did feel that a way forward had been agreed with the homeowner. In any event, the council will continue to work with Mr Strong to seek to bring the situation to an appropriate conclusion.”

Mr Strong said he had not heard from the council since Friday, August 8, when two council contractors visited his house and told him he needs to remove tge structure by the end of Ocotber.

He said: “I haven’t heard anything since then - not a phone call, a text message or an email. I wonder if they are maybe sending it by letter?”

In total, more than 500 people commented on Facebook posts on the balcony, saying it ‘looks amazing’ and over 200 signed the petition so far.

