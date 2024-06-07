Cllr Hayes says vulnerable children are being forced into mainstream education - or out of education altogether. Picture for illustrative purposes only.

Derbyshire County Council had to pay more than £95k after receiving hundreds of complaints from parents of children with special needs.

Freedom of information request has revealed that the SEND department at the county council received 380 formal complaints from parents in 2023.

June saw the highest number of complaints with a total of 69 complaints and was followed by May when 60 complaints were submitted.

Complaints amounted to £95,034.50 paid out by the council to families of special needs children across Derbyshire in 2023.

Commenting on the figures, a spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council said: “We are always sorry when parents and carers feel they need to complain about the service that they have received from us. Along with all other councils we are facing growing demand for support for children with special needs.

"We have invested significant additional staffing resources to address these challenges as well as reviewing and restructuring the services to manage the demand in the future. We are hopeful that these measures will mean that the numbers of complaints we receive will fall significantly.”

Cllr Anne Hayes, a County Councillor for Staveley, currently has five families in her caseload with special needs children who have to attend mainstream schools.

Cllr Hayes said: “Vulnerable children are being forced into mainstream education - or out of education altogether by the failures of the County Council to manage its responsibilities for Special Educational Needs (SEN) provision across the county.

“I was, therefore, saddened and dismayed, but not surprised when a resident sent me the Council's response to her Freedom of Information Request. This comes fast on the heels of disclosures by Toby Perkins MP that the Council has over £16million of SEN monies unspent.

“I fear that the Council finds it easier and cheaper to pay out compensation to families rather than to manage SEN provision properly.