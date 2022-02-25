Council lights its headquarters in colours of Ukrainian flag to show support amid Russian invasion
A Derbyshire council hopes to express its support for Ukraine amid the invasion of the country by Russian forces.
On Friday, February 25, Derbyshire County Council issued a brief statement, outlining their intention to show support for the Ukrainian people.
A spokesperson said: “We will be lighting up County Hall in Matlock blue and yellow – the colours of the Ukrainian flag – to show our solidarity with Ukraine this evening.
“Public buildings around the country and the world are demonstrating their support in the same way following the Russian invasion.”
There have been reports of heavy fighting in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, with many fleeing the city to the west and aiming to cross the border into Poland.
Russian troops invaded the country on Thursday, February 24. Boris Johnson has responded by introducing a range of sanctions, freezing the assets of major Russian banks and targeting wealthy Russians based in London.