Council lights its headquarters in colours of Ukrainian flag to show support amid Russian invasion

Ukrainian forces are attempting to fight off a Russian invasion launched by President Putin this week.

On Friday, February 25, Derbyshire County Council issued a brief statement, outlining their intention to show support for the Ukrainian people.

A spokesperson said: “We will be lighting up County Hall in Matlock blue and yellow – the colours of the Ukrainian flag – to show our solidarity with Ukraine this evening.

“Public buildings around the country and the world are demonstrating their support in the same way following the Russian invasion.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There have been reports of heavy fighting in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, with many fleeing the city to the west and aiming to cross the border into Poland.