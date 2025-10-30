Council issues update on plans for Chesterfield school for excluded pupils

Derbyshire County Council has issued an update on the Esteem Multi-Academy Trust proposal to open a new school in Chesterfield.

Derbyshire County Council has agreed to allocate £1.8m to Esteem Multi-Academy Trust to refurbish the former Hunloke Adult Education Centre in Church Street South.

The site, which is currently disused, is set to be converted to a brand new school, which would provide an education for up to 100 pupils aged between 11 to 16, many of whom are currently without a school place.

Funding of £400,000 had already been approved by the authority to carry out a feasibility study, with a further £400,000 contribution from the academy which will run the new unit.

It is hoped the new teaching facility will be open from September 2026, offering high-quality education and providing specialist support for pupils to resume their learning after a period of exclusion.

Councillor Simon Mabbott, Cabinet Member for SEND (Special Educational Needs and Disabilities) and Education, said: “We know how important it is for children with additional needs to get the right support so they can thrive alongside their peers.

“With increasing demand for SEND provision, we are working in partnership with our schools and local communities to ensure we are creating the right learning environments for pupils in areas where it is needed most.

“We recognise that there’s always more to do but we are committed to ensuring all our pupils have access to the very best education.”

The decision comes after the Esteem Multi-Academy Trust’s proposal raised a number of concerns from local community.

Residents said they were worried about additional pressure put on traffic, was ‘already at capacity’.

Further concerns were raised about the safety of children and toddlers at Spire Nursery and Infant School located nearby – with parents unhappy about potential ‘regular daily contact with antisocial behaviours from the older children attending the exclusion centre’.

Earlier this month Esteem North Academy hosted a consultation event at Spire Nursery and Infants School, to listen to views from residents, teachers from nearby schools, parents and councillors.

The multi-academy trust promised to work closely alongside Derbyshire County Council to produce a detailed travel plan to address parking and transport concerns and would continue to share information with the local community as plans progress.

The project is a part of Derbyshire County Council’s commitment to increase provision in areas that need it most for young people with special educational needs and disabilities, particularly those with complex needs, using £28 million of capital SEND budget.