Council issues update after ‘disgraceful’ state of war memorial garden sparks anger
Photos showing overgrown war memorial garden in Burbage, High Peak, have been shared online sparking concerns in the local community.
Members of the public have dubbed the state of the memorial as ‘disgraceful’ and said High Peak Borough Council ‘should be ashamed to let it get in such a state’.
On Friday, July 25, the council has confirmed that the team was sent to the memorial to carry out maintenance works and remove seasonal growth.
A spokesperson for High Peak Borough Council said: “The Council recognises the importance of memorials like this one to the local community and caring for them forms part of the work programme carried out by Alliance Environmental Services.
"Members of the team attended the site in Burbage earlier this week to tidy the area up and remove the seasonal growth at this site as part of the routine maintenance. The team will continue to attend this site, and others across the High Peak, in line with their annual programme of work.”
