Council issues statement about Travellers on field near Chesterfield

The Travellers moved on to the land at North Side, Tupton, on Sunday.

Liberal Democrat Councillor David Hancock, who serves Tupton on North East Derbyshire District Council (NEDDC), said the Travellers ‘broke on to’ the site.

Travellers are currently in Tupton. This is a stock picture for illustrative purposes only.

He added: “The police have been alerted as, obviously, they’ve had to force entry.

“The council will start the process of obtaining an injunction on Monday and we’re hopeful the site will be cleared Wednesday.”

A spokesperson for NEDDC told the Derbyshire Times on Monday afternoon: “The council is supporting partner organisations and working with the travellers resolve the situation at Tupton.

“We have provided waste bags ways to reduce any impact on the site and will work together to ensure a safe and proper outcome.”

Coun Ross Shipman, leader of the Liberal Democrats on NEDDC, said residents had raised concerns about the police response and he will be speaking to a sergeant ‘at some point’.