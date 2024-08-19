Council issues apology – as Derbyshire residents unable to get flood grant ahead of repairs
Many Derbyshire residents were keen to receive support from the Property Flood Resilience Grant Scheme, after Storm Babet left parts of the county under water last autumn, severely damaging homes and businesses.
But flood victims were shocked to find out they could only receive financial support after repair works were completed – meaning they would have to pay for work out of their own pockets initially.
Staveley Councillor Anne-Frances Hayes said: “I am very disappointed to learn that people who suffered damage to their homes during the flooding are now being told they have to pay for repairs upfront before they receive flood grant funding.
"I contacted the Flood Team at Derbyshire County Council who tell me that this is due to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra)'s funding rules, which mean councils can’t settle flood grant payments until the works have been completed and signed off.
“I understand DCC and other authorities have argued that DEFRA's grant funding rules are flawed, but unless DEFRA change the rules, or contractors are prepared to wait, residents whose homes were damaged by flooding after Storm Babet (many of whom have waited nearly a year already) will have to wait even longer for recompense.”
A spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council said: “We understand this is incredibly frustrating and we sincerely apologise to everyone affected.
“Unfortunately, Defra's funding rules mean we can’t settle flood grant payments until the works have been completed and signed-off, and we’re not in a position to pay contractors directly and upfront as the county council’s financial regulations will not allow this.
“We’re working alongside other councils and with the Government to try and change the way flood grant schemes are managed in the future, but the current situation means we’re not able to run this grant scheme in the way we had initially intended for which we are sorry.
“We’ve written to property owners and identified alternative contractors who they may wish to contact for a quote.
“Anyone who needs further support and advice regarding this or any other part of the application process for the Property Flood Resilience Grant Scheme can contact us at [email protected]”.
