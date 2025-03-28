Council issues apology - as Chesterfield mum left feeling ‘hopeless’ after SEND department refuses to update EHCP with daughter’s diagnosis

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derbyshire County Council has promised to update the Education Health Care Plan for a Chesterfield girl after being contacted by the Derbyshire Times.

Samantha Pratt, of Chesterfield, was left feeling helpless after a difficult fight for special educational provision for her daughter Sophie.

Sophie Pratt, three, suffers from Rett Syndrome – a rare genetic disorder that affects brain development and progresses over time, resulting in severe mental and physical disability.

She is currently attending a mainstream nursery, but the school said they were no longer able to meet her complex needs.

Mrs Pratt, a mum of two, started the application process for Sophie’s Education, Health and Care Plan (EHCP) last July – providing the council with documents showing that Sophie was diagnosed with Rett Syndrome.

But when Sophie’s parents received a draft of EHCP from Derbyshire County Council’s Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) department at the end of January, they were surprised to find out that the document did not mention Sophie’s diagnosis.

Worried that her daughter’s complex needs would not be properly reflected in the plan, Mrs Pratt contacted her case worker at the SEND department and asked to update the plan with the diagnosis – but she was told it was ‘not possible to make any changes to the draft’.

She said: “We feel helpless as no matter what we have tried to do it has made no difference. The council refusing to update the draft by not adding Sophie's diagnosis has left us worried that any setting she may attend would not have a full understanding of how complex her needs are.

Samantha Pratt, Sophie's mum, has been left feeling helpless after a difficult fight for special educational provision for her daughter.

"We are worried that this could lead to settings accepting her without fully realising how much support she will need.”

After the Derbyshire Times contacted the Derbyshire County Council this week, the council promised to update Sophie’s EHCP and issued an apology to the family.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council said: “We’d like to assure the family that following additional information being received recently we will be issuing a second draft of Sophie’s EHCP which will include her diagnosis of Rhett Syndrome.

"We’d like to pass on our apologies for any distress caused while we waited for this additional information.”